Roads set to close in downtown Atlanta for 2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon

ATLANTA — Motorists in Atlanta should be aware of several road closures expected as the 2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon is set to take place this this weekend in downtown Atlanta.

The marathon will kick off early Saturday morning at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Several streets including Northside Drive, Piedmont Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be closed. According to WSBTV, MARTA is strongly encouraged for those who may need to travel in the area impacted by the race.

“Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend has something for the entire family and will show participants near and far why Atlanta is Running City USA. The 5K and youth events take place on Saturday, while the full and half marathons are held on Sunday,” 2025 Publix Atlanta Marathon officials said.

The will call number pickup opens at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday and the 5K will begin at 7:45 a.m. On Sunday, the will call number pickup will begin at 6 a.m. and the USATF Half Marathon begins at 7:15 a.m.

For more information about the marathon, click here.


