Rising influenza cases overseas raise concerns in United States

Growing Influenza cases overseas are raising concerns in the United States.

In the UK, officials say they are seeing flu early and cases have been three times higher than the same time last year.

In Japan, it has been so horrible that schools were forced to close down. The reason is due to a new flu strain that has been circulating called the H3N2.

This year’s flu vaccine may not be a match for the new strain, however, the vaccine could lessen the severity.

The CDC recommends seasonal flu vaccination for children, pregnant women and adults.

Here are additional CDC recommendations for protecting yourself against the flu: