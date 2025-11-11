Rising influenza cases overseas raise concerns in United States

Growing Influenza cases overseas are raising concerns in the United States.
In the UK, officials say they are seeing flu early and cases have been three times higher than the same time last year.
In Japan, it has been so horrible that schools were forced to close down. The reason is due to a new flu strain that has been circulating called the H3N2.
This year’s flu vaccine may not be a match for the new strain, however, the vaccine could lessen the severity.
The CDC recommends seasonal flu vaccination for children, pregnant women and adults.
Here are additional CDC recommendations for protecting yourself against the flu:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them. For flu, CDC recommends that people stay home, for at least 24 hours, until both are true: your symptoms are getting better overall, and you have not had fever (and are not using fever-reducing medication)*. About Preventing Spread of Respiratory Viruses When You’re Sick | What To Do If You Get Sick.
- After these two criteria are met, there are some additional precautions that can be taken to protect others from respiratory illness.
- These include taking steps for cleaner air and hygiene practices like cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
- More information is available about core and additional prevention strategies.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.
- Wearing a mask is an additional prevention strategy that you can choose to further protect yourself and others. When worn by a person with an infection, masks reduce the spread of the virus to others. Masks can also protect wearers from breathing in infectious particles from people around them.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Germs spread this way.
- You can improve air quality by bringing in fresh outside air, purifying indoor air, or gathering outdoors. Cleaner air can reduce the risk of exposure to viruses.