Residents, pets rescued after fire at metro Atlanta apartment complex

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Fire crews from multiple agencies including Woodstock responded to a three-story apartment building fire on Harbor Creek Parkway in metro Atlanta.

According to Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services, crews worked alongside the Woodstock Fire Department to put out the blaze.

“The fire is now under control. Some residents were assessed on scene by EMS, one was transported to an area hospital for evaluation,” Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services said in a statement.

Officials said multiple animals were inside the building during the fire and were successfully rescued by firefighters. However, “not all animals have yet to be accounted for,” fire officials added.

Fire crews remain on scene conducting overhaul operations and ensuring all hot spots are extinguished. Some areas of the complex remain inaccessible as crews continue their work.

“We appreciate the cooperation of residents and the support of our public safety partners. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available,” Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.