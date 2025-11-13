Residents affected by SNAP delays and furloughs can access new utility assistance program

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — The government shutdown may be over, but its financial impacts are still hitting families across Georgia and the city of Lawrenceville is stepping in to help.

City officials are offering temporary utility assistance to residents who were affected by federal furloughs or missed SNAP benefits during the 43-day shutdown. The support is available to qualifying customers who receive electric or natural gas service through Lawrenceville Utilities.

The funding comes from the city’s “Round-Up” program, which allows customers to round their monthly utility bills up to the next dollar to help neighbors in need. Those donations are now being used to provide short-term relief to struggling households.

Applications will be reviewed through a screening process managed by the Lawrenceville Response Center to determine eligibility.

City Manager Chuck Warbington said the Round-Up program is one of the strongest examples of how a city-owned utility can directly support its community.

Mayor David Still echoed that sentiment, saying Lawrenceville prides itself on being a community that looks out for one another and that “small acts of generosity add up to make a real difference.”

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.