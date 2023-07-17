Rep. MTG sues California cities over ‘free speech rights’ in reference to cancelled 2021 rallies

(SoCal, Ca.) — CBS News reports that the cities of Riverside and Anaheim, both in southern California, are facing a lawsuit from Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fl), on grounds of free speech infringement.

The two representatives, known for holding amongst the most extreme rightwing viewpoints in Congress, held a joint fundraising tour in 2021. Among the planned stops were venues in both California cities, each time the venues withdrew.

Lawsuit documents state, “The cancellation of these events based on the speakers’ viewpoints is a clear violation of well-settled law concerning the Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Association guaranteed by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, as incorporated and made applicable to the States by the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

On multiple occasions, the America First-branded rallies found themselves cancelled by the venues. Organizers ultimately held an impromptu rally, outside Riverside City Hall in Riverside County.

“Defendants conspired to deprive Plaintiffs and their prospective audience members of their civil rights to be free from viewpoint discrimination when they canceled or compelled the cancellation of the contracts for PLAINTIFFS to hold their events,” filed court documents state.

In 2021, a spokesperson for Anaheim stated that security concerns caused the cancellation at a private Anaheim venue. The owner of the venue was responsible for the decision, not the city, they said at the time.

©2023 Cox Media Group