COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A rental truck crashed into a CVS store and destroyed the front entrance in what employees described as an attempted ATM robbery.

Some workers who saw the crash on surveillance video spoke out.

Employees told Gehlbach that surveillance video shows a rental truck smash through the front doors before four men in the truck tried to grab the ATM.

You can see the ATM on the ground near the entrance, which police have blocked off with crime scene tape.