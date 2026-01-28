Renovated transitional living community for young adults aging out of foster system opens

DECATUR, GA — A newly renovated transitional living community for youths aging out of foster care celebrates its grand opening Wednesday in Decatur.

The Oaks apartment complex on East Lake Drive is open for those who are aged 21-to-24, and who were formerly in foster care.

Wellroot CEO Allison Ashe says they’ll be offered support services like life skills, budgeting, mental health and education support to fill a gap as they transition from childhood to young adulthood.

“They don’t have the family support network to wrap love, care, and support around them as they make this critical transition,” said Ashe.

Ashe says national research shows poor outcomes for those who don’t get such services after foster care such as an increased risk of homelessness, incarceration, and teen pregnancy.

She says each year, between 500 and 700 people age out of the foster care system in Georgia. The Oaks complex can house up to 29 young adults.