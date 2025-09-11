Remembrance ceremonies scheduled in metro Atlanta honoring first responders, 9/11 victims

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Multiple remembrance ceremonies are scheduled across metro Atlanta to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Communities are holding events to reflect on the lives lost and pay tribute to first responders, emergency personnel, and members of the armed forces who continue to serve and protect.

In Woodstock, a free ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at the Park at City Center. The annual event honors the lives lost on September 11, 2001, and pays tribute to the courage and sacrifice of first responders, emergency personnel and those who serve the United States.

The program will include remarks from city leaders and local officials, moments of reflection, and the opportunity for the community to come together in remembrance, officials said.

“September 11th remains a day etched into our nation’s memory,” said Mayor Michael Caldwell. “This ceremony gives us the chance to pause, reflect, and honor not only those we lost, but also those who serve today to keep our community and our country safe.”

Officials say a limited number of 9/11 Remembrance Lapel Pins will be distributed to attendees.

Last week, more than 1,000 participants honored 9/11 first responders with a stair climb at Truist Park. Many of them were first responders and wore full gear as they climbed 110 steps in tribute.

Other local ceremonies include: