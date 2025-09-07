Hundreds honor 9/11 first responders with stair climb at Truist Park

COBB COUNTY, GA — Hundreds of people gathered at Truist Park on Saturday to honor the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

More than 1,000 participants took part in the annual stair climb, which has become a tradition in metro Atlanta. Many of them were first responders themselves, wearing full gear as they climbed 110 steps in tribute.

“We simulate the journey that the firefighters took on September 11th up to the 110 flights of stairs, 110 stories in the Twin Towers on that day,” said Scott Malcolm, a volunteer with Georgia’s Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund.

The Atlanta Braves co-sponsored the event, offering the first 200 registrants tickets to Sunday’s game.

Organizers said the event serves both as a memorial and as a way to keep the sacrifices of 9/11 first responders alive in the community’s memory as the 24th anniversary approaches.

WSB’s Daphne Young contributed to this story