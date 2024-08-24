Red Lobster closing another metro Atlanta location this month

JONESBORO, Ga. — Red Lobster will be moving out of another metro Atlanta location this month, according to new court filings.

The seafood chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May and closed over 100 locations, including restaurants in Athens, Roswell and Dublin, Georgia. Now, Red Lobster wants to also close the location at 6550 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro.

Court documents filed Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Florida show Red Lobster is exercising its rights to leases at 23 locations. The chain plans to vacate the properties, including the Jonesboro restaurant, by Aug. 31.

Red Lobster has requested a court hearing for Aug. 29.

The Tara Blvd. location was one of several listed in June as restaurants that were in danger of closing. Those court filings also listed the locations for Columbus, Rome, Smyrna, but they appear to remain open as of August.

Red Lobster, which was founded in 1968, once had around 650 restaurants in the United States and internationally.

Last year, Red Lobster reported $11 million in third-quarter losses after it added its endless shrimp deal permanently to the menu, according to ABC News. The restaurant chain later reported $12.5 million in losses in the fourth quarter of 2023.