Red Cross helping 15 impacted by fire-damaged apartment in DeKalb County

Fire rips through DeKalb apartment building as firefighters also battle heat Fire crews were called out to the Silver Oak Apartments along Brockett Road near Clarkston around 2 p.m. for reports of a building on fire. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DeKalb County — DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — In the wake of the fire at Silver Oak Apartments on Tuesday afternoon, the American Red Cross says they’re helping 15 people amongst six families impacted by the damage.

Tuesday afternoon, DeKalb County fire crews were called to the Silver Oak Apartments on Brockett Road around 2 p.m. after reports of a building being on fire.

When they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings.

Capt. Jaeson Daniels from the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department said 10 units were damaged by the fire. Six other units in the building were damaged from heavy smoke and water, Channel 2 Action News previously reported.

The Red Cross said volunteers from the organization’s Greater Atlanta Chapter were there as part of the Disaster Action Team, helping coordinate emergency aid to the impacted families.

The organization said they helped six families for a total of 15 people, providing comfort kits, direct assistance and recovery planning to the families.

Channel 2 Action News is still working to learn more about the cause of the fire.

