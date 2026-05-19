Recent college graduates facing tougher competition in job market

Recent college graduates may face a more difficult job market as they search for their first jobs out of school.

Certified career coach Monique DeMonaco says while companies are expected to increase entry-level hiring by more than 5.5% for the class of 2026, competition for those jobs is also growing.

“Last year the unemployment rate for new graduates was twice the national average; this year they’re going to be competing for jobs not only with their peers who are graduating, but also often many kids from last year,” DeMonaco said.

DeMonaco says graduates in fields like computer science, accounting and finance are not seeing the same early hiring trends as in previous years.

“Computer science graduates, accounting graduates, finance graduates, they often in the past would have jobs lined up by January of their senior year; and beginning last year and this year, we’re just not seeing that the same way,” DeMonaco said.

She says artificial intelligence may be partly to blame, along with concerns from hiring managers about workplace readiness among Generation Z applicants.

DeMonaco says many employers are placing greater emphasis on how candidates present themselves during interviews.

“They’re looking for someone who shows up well in the interview, it’s as simple as that,” DeMonaco said. “Seeing if they’re dressed appropriately, that they’re making eye contact, that they have a firm handshake, that they ask questions.”

She also encourages young job seekers to follow up interviews with a thank-you note.

DeMonaco says emotional intelligence may now carry more weight for some employers than what appears on a résumé.