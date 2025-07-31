Recall Alert: Member’s Mark Freeze-Dried Fruit recalled over Listeria concerns

CARTERSVILLE, GA — Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of its Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack (15-count) due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The recalled product, sold exclusively at Sam’s Club locations, was distributed between July 1 and July 25, 2025, and shipped to stores and distribution centers in over 40 states and territories, including Georgia, California, Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico. The product comes in foil pouches inside a corrugated box, with the UPC code 1 93968 50900 2 printed on the bottom of the case.

Listeria monocytogenes poses the greatest risk to young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems. While healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms like fever, headache, nausea, and diarrhea, listeria infection can lead to more severe outcomes such as miscarriages and stillbirths.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled product. The issue was identified through the company’s internal testing.

Consumers are advised not to eat the product. It should be discarded or returned to any Sam’s Club location for a full refund.

For more information, customers can contact Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC Customer Service at 770-387-0451, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story