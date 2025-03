ATLANTA, GA — Check the pantry! Del Monte Foods is recalling nearly 200,000 canned green beans.

It’s the Target brand, Good & Gather cut green beans. They may be contaminated with a foreign object, but there is word on what the object is.

They have an expiration date of October 28, 2026.

The Good & Gather cut green beans were sold at Target stores in 21 states, including Georgia.

FDA urges consumers to not eat the beans and to take them back for refund.