Real Christmas tree demand expected to rise as artificial tree prices increase

COVINGTON, GA — With tariffs driving up the cost of artificial Christmas trees this year, more shoppers may be turning to the real thing and Georgia tree farmers say they’re ready.

At Berry’s Tree Farm in Covington, rows of green Christmas trees stretch across the property, and owner Chuck Berry says there’s no shortage of supply.

“We battled for 2–3 years after COVID and were really trying to maintain supply to meet demand,” Berry said. “But this year at not only our farm but at all the farms across the state, not only had good growth in their trees but also finally being able to meet the demand of the customers.”

Berry expects demand to increase this season, but says consumers won’t see higher prices. “From what I’m seeing and hearing in the market, most everybody is holding their price this year,” he said.

He adds that popular Fraser firs, often brought in from North Carolina are also seeing stable prices after several years of increases. On average, a real Christmas tree in Georgia will cost between $50 and $100 this year, depending on size.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.