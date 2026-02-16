Ransomware attack disrupts online payments for City of Marietta

MARIETTA, GA — The City of Marietta is dealing with a ransomware attack that is impacting its online payment services.

City officials said the attack is targeting the city’s online payment vendor, BridgePay Network Solutions. The nationwide ransomware attack is affecting hundreds of local governments across the country that use the vendor.

Because of the disruption, business owners who need to make certain online payments must do so in person at City Hall. Officials said customers needing to make business-related payments will need to come to the Business License Office at City Hall until a secure payment alternative is in place.

City officials said they are working to establish a secure workaround.

Officials also said there is no evidence that any sensitive data has been compromised.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.