Raises approved for presidents at Georgia public colleges and universities. Who makes the most?

ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia approved raises for all of the system’s institutional presidents for the 2025 fiscal year.

That means all 26 presidents of the Georgia public higher education system will receive what officials called a cost of living adjustment to their salaries.

“Presidential compensation for FY2025 reflects a $3,000 COLA increase approved by the state and, in some cases, includes adjustments to retain some of the nation’s best college and university presidents. In a competitive market for leaders in higher education, we compete for the best and want to keep them,” according to USG officials. “Board of Regents-approved compensation is designed to reflect presidents’ responsibilities as chief officers at their respective institutions and be competitive with leaders of institutions of similar size, mission and impact.”

According to USG, the highest-paid president for 2024 will be Jere Morehead at the University of Georgia.

He’s followed closely behind in salary by Georgia Institute of Technology President Angel Cabrera. However, due to what the USG said was a deferred compensation, Cabrera will get another $250,000 over his listed salary.

Starting in July, here’s how much each university and colleges’ presidents will make.

University of Georgia’s Jere Morehead: $1,005,800 total compensation

Georgia Institute of Technology’s Angel Cabrera: $994,387 total compensation, with $250,000 additional in deferred compensation based on performance standards

Georgia State University’s Brian Blake: $960,000 total compensation

Kennesaw State University’s Kathy Schwaig: $495,000 total compensation

Georgia Southern University’s Kyle Marrero: $495,000 total compensation

University of West Georgia’s Brendan Kelly: $376,924 total compensation

Fort Valley State University’s Paul Jones: $364,326 total compensation

Valdosta State University’s Richard A. Carvajal: $363,455 total compensation

Middle Georgia State University’s Christopher Blake: $361,722 total compensation

University of North Georgia’s Michael Shannon: $360,200 total compensation

Georgia College and State University’s Cathy Cox: $360,000 total compensation

Columbus State University’s Stuart Rayfield: $342,900 total compensation

Georgia Southwestern University’s Michelle Johnston: $339,200 total compensation

Georgia Gwinnett College’s Jann Joseph: $338,574 total compensation

Clayton State University’s Georj Lewis: $330,000 total compensation

Savannah State University’s Cynthia A. Alexander: $303,928 total compensation

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s Tracey Brundage: $300,000 total compensation

Dalton State College’s John Fuchko: $300,000 total compensation

Gordon State College’s Don Green: $281,594 total compensation

East Georgia State College’s David Schecter: $276,200 total compensation

Atlanta Metropolitan State College’s Ingrid Thompson-Sellers: $261,400 total compensation

Georgia Highlands College’s Mike Hobbs: $254,658 total compensation

College of Coastal Georgia’s Johnny Evans: $238,400 total compensation

South Georgia State College’s Greg Tanner: $228,200 total compensation

Positions and salary levels were not available for Augusta University and Albany State University.