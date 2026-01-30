Raffensperger blocked from raising unlimited campaign funds by federal judge

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been rejected by a federal judge in his effort to raise unlimited campaign money.

Raffensperger argued that the restriction violates his First Amendment rights. He noted that his opponent in the Georgia governor’s race, Lt. Governor Burt Jones, can raise unlimited funds through his leadership committee under a 2020–2021 law.

In the ruling, the judge acknowledged that the law might be unconstitutional. Raffensperger is now appealing the decision.