Rabid raccoon attacks dog in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A raccoon that attacked a dog in Gwinnett County has tested positive for rabies, according to Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement.

Authorities said the incident happened near Biltmore Oaks Drive in Bethlehem.

“The raccoon was acting oddly, it attacked the dog; this was off of Biltmore Oaks Drive in Bethlehem GA. Upon our arrival, we located the raccoon and two babies,” said Katrina Hellman with Gwinnett County Animal Welfare.

Officials said the dog involved in the attack is up to date on its vaccinations and is expected to be okay.

“It appears that the dog had gone out in the backyard and the raccoon had attacked it. It’s a very odd situation that happened, there were babies that were present; so not initially off the bat you think ‘rabid raccoon’ but it was acting odd and it did stay in the area,” Hellman said.

Animal welfare officials are urging residents to use caution around wildlife that appears sluggish, disoriented or is behaving unusually.

Rabies is spread to humans and pets through bites and scratches from infected animals. Officials said the disease is transmitted through saliva and can be fatal once symptoms begin to appear.

Hellman said rabies is also found in other animals in Georgia, including foxes and bats.