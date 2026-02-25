Push under Gold Dome seeks regular cost-of-living increases for state retirees

ATLANTA — There is a push under the Gold Dome for lawmakers to approve regular cost-of-living adjustments for state retirees.

Retired law enforcement officers are among those asking lawmakers to reinstate cost-of-living adjustments as part of the state’s employee retirement system and to ensure consistent 3% annual increases in pension benefits.

Retired Colonel Eddie Henderson, who worked for more than three decades with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, says many former employees have gone 17 years with virtually no increase in pension benefits.

“No one goes through a law enforcement career unscathed, I mean you look at the death, destruction, the incidents that they’re required to respond to; I mean they’re the line in between the good and bad within our state,” Henderson said.

Henderson says officers give up a lot during their careers.

“Part of our benefit package that was explained to us was that ‘we know we’re not paying you much money right now, but we’re going to pay you later,’” he said.

He says since there has been very little increase in pension benefits over 17 years, some retirees are forced to make difficult financial decisions.

“You’ve got some of these folks that’ve been retired during that period of time that have to make decisions on which medication to get, which one can I afford? What do I do about my power bill?” Henderson said.

Henderson says many officers accepted lower pay in exchange for better retirement benefits and are now asking lawmakers to ensure funding is in place for consistent annual increases.

“There’s some work being done, basically what we’re asking for is for the funding to be there and to provide that, that’s what it boils down to,” he said.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.