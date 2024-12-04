Local

Public input sought from MARTA regarding new express lanes on I-285

New plans revealed to add express lanes to top end of I-285 The plan will place four express lanes above I-285 in hopes to ease congestion. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

Wednesday is the first of three public meetings scheduled this week for a I-285 express lanes transit study that could help ease the commute for citizens. MARTA and its partner agencies are seeking public input on plans to create barrier separated lanes, one in each direction on the northern arc of the perimeter between the H.E. Holmes and Indian Creek MARTA stations.

MARTA spokesman Marcus Arnold says the study is projecting the needs of future users.

The dedicated lanes would operate similarly to the Peach Pass lanes in use on other metro highways, free for transit and available for a fee to other commuters.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the Smyrna Community Center.

Two more public meetings will follow. One will take places at the Hampton Inn Perimeter Center at 11: 00 a.m. Thursday, and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Clarkston Community Center.



