Public Service Commission to vote on Georgia Power’s proposed expansion plan hosting data centers

ATLANTA — The Public Service Commission is meeting Friday to vote on Georgia Power’s proposed multi-billion dollar capacity expansion plan.

Georgia Power says the extra capacity is needed to accommodate data centers. Spokesman Jacob Hawkins says 90% of the new energy production would be specifically for data centers.

“We’re doing what we need to do to meet the demand,” Hawkins says.

Georgia Power says customers monthly bills could go down by more than $8 a month, but Stephen Smith, Executive Director of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, is skeptical.

“The Public Service Commission is rushing into a decision that is putting customers at risk,” Smith says.

Smith and other opponents to the proposal called on the commission to delay a vote until two newly elected members take their seats next month.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien reports opponents continue to express their concern that the proposal will have a negative impact on customers.

“Georgia Power gets everything it asks for, while families get decades of higher bills,” Brionte McCorkle with Georgia Conservations Voters says.

The stipulated agreement reached last week suggests Friday’s vote is a formality, and the plan is expected to be approved.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.