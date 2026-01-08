Public schools in metro Atlanta to have access to opioid overdose reversal kits

ATLANTA — More than 700 clearly labeled Narcan kits are being put together to be distributed across schools in metro Atlanta.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods says this is the first in a two-phase effort to put the life-saving drugs in every Georgia public school.

“When I think about the kits, I imagine that it has the drugs and everything in it, but it is more than that,” says Woods. “Each kit represents a child. Each child has a name.”

Commissioner Kevin Tanner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities says that by the end of this current school year, every Georgia school will be equipped with the overdose reversal kits.

Each kit contains two doses of the life-saving drug.

While overdoses in school are rare, Tanner says if both doses are used school officials will scan a QR code inside the box.

“It will automatically alert us that it is being used, and will automatically send out a replacement,” says Tanner.

The kits are being paid for with money from opioid lawsuit settlements.