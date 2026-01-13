Public hearings to be held in Cobb County on 2028 SPLOST projects

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County commission has unanimously approved a preliminary list of projects to be funded should the county vote for an extension of the SPLOST or the Special Local Option Sales Tax of 1%.

The commission needed to approve the list before hearings can be held for voters to chime in on the project list.

The first of several public hearings will be at the Tim Lee Senior Center Thursday, January 15.

The commission will approve a final list April 28.

The SPLOST collects sales-tax revenues for a variety of projects, including roads and transportation, public safety facilities, parks and libraries upgrades and maintenance, and more.

The following list of community engagements meetings that will serve as a guidepost have been scheduled and are listed below.

January 15, 2026 - Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta

- Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta January 21, 2026 – Public Safety Training Center (Mableton, Austell, Powder Springs), 2435 East-West Connector, Austell

– Public Safety Training Center (Mableton, Austell, Powder Springs), 2435 East-West Connector, Austell January 22, 2026 – Public Safety Training Center (Mableton, Austell, Powder Springs), 2435 East-West Connector, Austell

– Public Safety Training Center (Mableton, Austell, Powder Springs), 2435 East-West Connector, Austell January 29, 2026 – Fullers Recreation Center, 3499 Robinson Rd NE, Marietta

– Fullers Recreation Center, 3499 Robinson Rd NE, Marietta February 5, 2026 – West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Hwy, Powder Springs

– West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Hwy, Powder Springs February 12, 2026 – Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St, Acworth

– Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St, Acworth February 25, 2026 - Smyrna Community Center, 1250 Powder Springs St, Smyrna

- Smyrna Community Center, 1250 Powder Springs St, Smyrna March 5, 2026 – Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta

– Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta March 10, 2026 – Kennesaw Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Dr, Kennesaw

Meetings will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.