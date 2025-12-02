Public hearing scheduled on $2.6B budget proposal with major spending cuts

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday evening on their latest budget proposal, a $2.6 billion plan that includes significant spending cuts while funding key services.

Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson says the proposal will reduce spending by $66 million, reflecting what she calls a responsible approach to fiscal management.

“This budget really reflects our fiscal responsibility while also meeting the needs of our residents,” she said. She added that the county is “standing in solidarity with the rest of the nation and tightening our belts.”

The plan will prioritize upgrades to the county’s 911 system and increased investment in road maintenance.

Residents will be able to submit feedback online through the end of the year, ahead of a final vote on the budget in January.