Psychologist testifies in Colt Gray sentencing hearing as judge weighs parole eligibility

BARROW COUNTY, GA — Day three of the sentencing hearing for Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray is underway in Barrow County as attorneys argue whether he should spend the rest of his life in prison with or without the possibility of parole.

Gray pleaded guilty to all 55 charges stemming from the 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School that killed two students and two teachers.

A psychologist testified about Gray’s mental state before the attack, saying a tumultuous home life led him to become an isolated and depressed teenager who ultimately made friends online with people who idolized mass shooters.

“Clinically I would want to get him out of that male unit and see if you could address things to kind of maybe restructure his personality in a more healthy, better coping sort of way,” Dr. Kevin Richards said.

Prosecutors argued Gray should remain behind bars, noting he mimicked mass shooters online and planned the attack.

Jurors also heard recordings of jailhouse phone conversations between Gray and his mother. In the calls, the two discussed Gray’s popularity and were heard laughing while looking at social media posts about Gray and the killings.

A judge is expected to decide whether Gray will serve a life sentence with or without the possibility of parole.