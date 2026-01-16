Protest planned in Decatur over plans to build early childhood center on school-owned land

DECATUR, GA — Several Decatur community groups are planning a protest Friday night at the corner of Electric Avenue and Trinity Place, calling on the city commission to consider fast-tracking a historic designation for a piece of land owned by the city’s school system.

Organizers say the protest is aimed at stopping plans by the Decatur Board of Education to build an early childhood learning center on the property at 346 West Trinity Place.

Decatur Day organizer Doris Johnson says multiple groups are rallying together, including members of Decatur Day organizers, downtown Decatur neighbors, and Save Decatur Schools. While each group has different concerns, all oppose building the early childhood center at the site.

“This school district is adamant about pursuing its plans to be up on the site,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the groups want the city to move quickly to designate the property as a historic site, which would prevent the school board from moving forward with construction plans.

“It’s a long shot in a sense, but we’re asking to have it fast-tracked because of the time-sensitive nature of this issue,” Johnson said.

Decatur Day organizers say they want to continue holding celebrations on the property, which Johnson describes as a place where Black families once lived before being displaced through eminent domain and urban renewal.

“And so the fight has been to just preserve that land as legacy land,” Johnson said.

Johnson calls the site “sacred ground,” saying apartment homes once stood there and were torn down, displacing Black residents. She says a historic designation would secure what she describes as the last remaining green space in downtown Decatur, a space used by residents throughout the community.

Downtown Decatur neighbors say they do not want to lose the green space, while Save Decatur Schools opposes the potential closure of an elementary school tied to the construction of the early childhood center.

Save Decatur Schools sign

The Board of Education recently received voter approval for a bond to fund construction of the early childhood learning center.

Residents say they are urging the city commission to protect the property and halt plans for development at West Trinity Place as the debate continues.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.