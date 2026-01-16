Proposed bill would put vape detection devices in every public school in Georgia

ATLANTA — Vape detection devices would be put in every public high school in Georgia under a bill from State Representative Imani Barnes.

Several metro Atlanta school districts, including Marietta city and DeKalb County Schools have installed the devices.

“It’s easy for them to do,” said Barnes. “It’s small and you can put it in their pockets. So, its becoming an epidemic.”

Barnes says money would come from grants though some state funds could be needed.

Opponents worry the devices don’t prevent kids from vaping and it just makes punishing them easier.