Proposal to clear homeless encampments draws concern from housing advocates

COBB COUNTY, GA — As Cobb County leaders consider new rules that would allow police to clear homeless encampments on private property, local advocates say the issue highlights a growing need for affordable housing and shelter space in the community.

Melanie Kagan, CEO of the Center for Family Resources and the Cobb Homeless Alliance, says homelessness in the county has become more visible in recent years; not necessarily because of a surge in new cases, but because development has reduced places for people to hide. “As the community gets more developed and there are less hiding spaces, you’re just going to see it more,” Kagan said.

She attributes much of the problem to a lack of affordable housing and limited shelter capacity. “Housing projects or housing programs work when they are getting people into permanent housing,” she said, adding that shelters with long-term solutions see the most success, but there simply aren’t enough of them.

Kagan says the policy under consideration appears aimed at addressing community safety concerns, though she emphasizes the need for a balanced approach that supports both residents and those experiencing homelessness.

The Cobb County Commission is expected to vote on the measure later this month.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.