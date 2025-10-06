Project to replace nearly 3 miles of water pipes underway in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A year-long water project is underway in metro Atlanta.

Crews are replacing an iron water pipe along Roberts Drive and Redfield Road, north of downtown Dunwoody. The project covers 14,500 linear feet, which is nearly three miles, officials say.

DeKalb County officials warns residents that the Dunwoody Knoll Water Main replacement project will bring extra construction-related traffic and noise during normal work hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The project is part of the county’s capital improvement program, which totals more than $4 billion and is designed to enhance water capacity and watershed system service.