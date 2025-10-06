Local

Project to replace nearly 3 miles of water pipes underway in metro Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
DeKalb water main break DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are working to repair the 16 inch water main at Longleaf and Peachcrest road.
By Miles Montgomery

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A year-long water project is underway in metro Atlanta.

Crews are replacing an iron water pipe along Roberts Drive and Redfield Road, north of downtown Dunwoody. The project covers 14,500 linear feet, which is nearly three miles, officials say.

DeKalb County officials warns residents that the Dunwoody Knoll Water Main replacement project will bring extra construction-related traffic and noise during normal work hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The project is part of the county’s capital improvement program, which totals more than $4 billion and is designed to enhance water capacity and watershed system service.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!