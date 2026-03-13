Project to improve safety, widen metro Atlanta highway approved

COBB COUNTY, GA — A project to improve and widen Old Highway 41 as Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park has gotten the green light from the National Parks Service.

“This project installs new roundabouts at the intersection of Old Highway 41 as well as Kennesaw Avenue,” Drew Ressler, Director of the Cobb County Department of Transportation said. “It reduces congestion, improves pedestrian and bicycle safety in the area.”

Park officials reviewed four alternatives to widen and realign approximately 0.71 miles of Old Highway 41 between Stilesboro Road and Kennesaw Avenue.

According to officials, construction for the project is set to begin in 2028.

“This transportation project will address traffic concerns in Cobb County, while bringing a safe crossing to a risky intersection,” said Acting Superintendent Beth Wheeler.