Program cuts hit Georgia foster care system as state contracts are canceled

ATLANTA — Several programs within Georgia’s foster care system are coming to an end following the cancellation of state contracts, raising concerns among providers who serve vulnerable children and families.

One of the programs impacted is Creative Community Services, which lost a $1.3 million state contract. Founder and CEO Sally Buchanan says the loss has forced her organization to lay off 14 staff members.

“There’s specialists and they care, and it was just tough to have to let people go when they’ve got their own families to take care of,” Buchanan said.

Creative Community Services provided support to foster parents caring for children with behavioral issues. Buchanan says the program offered therapeutic services that were not widely available elsewhere.

“We were able to provide under this contract all the therapeutic services that you cannot receive at any other place,” she said.

Buchanan says she is worried about the impact the closures will have on the children and families who relied on the program.

“Our question is what’s going to happen to these kids now because we took this program away which at least helped with a good number of them,” she said, adding that “it’s going to be a much longer road to hope.”

She also expressed concern that the cuts could make it harder to recruit and retain foster parents equipped to care for children with complex behavioral needs. “With the loss of this contract, it’s going to be hard to find those parents,” Buchanan said.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Human Services said the contract cancellations are the result of problems at the federal level combined with a growing state budget deficit.

Advocates say the cuts are already being felt and worry about the long-term effects on foster children who require specialized care.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.