President Trump to visit Georgia as early voting continues in 14th District race

ROME, GA — President Donald Trump is set to visit Northwest Georgia as early voting continues in the race to fill the vacant 14th Congressional District seat.

The district covers much of Northwest Georgia, including parts of Cobb and Paulding counties. The seat was vacated at the start of the year by former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Following the Board of Peace summit in Washington, the president is expected to tour a business in Rome just before 2 p.m.

He will then stop for a podcast interview before delivering remarks about the economy at Coosa Steel Corporation.

Early voting is currently underway in the race to replace Greene in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.