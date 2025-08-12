President Trump endorses Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones in his bid for Georgia governor

ATLANTA, GA — President Trump has endorsed Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones in his bid for governor on a social media post.
Writing on Truth Social Monday evening, Trump says in part “Burt was strongly committed to my campaign in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and worked tirelessly to help us win. He has been with us from the very beginning. I know his family well, and have seen Burt tested at the most difficult levels and times — he is a warrior.”
Jones is running in the Republican primary against Attorney General Chris Carr.
President @realDonaldTrump just endorsed our campaign for Governor of Georgia! 🇺🇸— Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) August 11, 2025
We’re fighting for election integrity, lower taxes, and to secure Georgia values — and with Trump’s support, we’re just getting started.
Join us ➡️ https://t.co/aOdLAdyGOC pic.twitter.com/IK7PBFBG2W