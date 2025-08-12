Local

President Trump endorses Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones in his bid for Georgia governor

By WSB Radio News Staff
Burt Jones Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones, R-Ga., speaks at a rally as former President Donald Trump watches on Sept. 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images, File)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — President Trump has endorsed Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones in his bid for governor on a social media post.

Writing on Truth Social Monday evening, Trump says in part “Burt was strongly committed to my campaign in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and worked tirelessly to help us win. He has been with us from the very beginning. I know his family well, and have seen Burt tested at the most difficult levels and times — he is a warrior.”

Jones is running in the Republican primary against Attorney General Chris Carr.

