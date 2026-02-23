President Trump designates February 22 as “Angel Family Day,” during ceremony honoring victims

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump designated February 22 as “Angel Family Day” on Monday to honor those who have lost a family member at the hands of an undocumented immigrant.

The White House says the ceremony will honor Georgia nursing student Laken Riley and other victims.

Sunday marked two years since Riley was murdered by a Venezuelan national while jogging on the UGA campus in Athens.

At the ceremony, Trump said, “On February 22, 2 years ago a brilliant 22-year-old nursing student named Laken Hope Riley went out for a run on a college campus in Georgia. Laken was viciously attacked, brutally beaten and murdered by an illegal alien gang member.”

The president previously signed a law named after Riley requiring the detention of migrants charged with violent crimes.