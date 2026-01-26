Power outages rise again as high winds move through Georgia

ATLANTA — Power crews have been working around the clock since the storm began, and more work appears to be ahead as the number of outages begin to rise.

During his latest update, Governor Brian Kemp said crews statewide had already restored service to about 70,000 customers. Outage numbers dropped steadily on Sunday, but officials say that progress is being challenged by a new cold front bringing strong winds Monday morning.

Total statewide outages were down to around 30,000 customers at midnight. As of Monday morning, more than 38,000 customers are now without power.

In metro Atlanta, Fulton County has by far the highest number of outages, with nearly 4,000 customers impacted, most of them in the Roswell area. Carroll County is the only other metro county reporting 500 or more customers without power.

While the majority of outages are concentrated in north Georgia counties near the South and North Carolina state lines, several thousand customers in the metro area are also affected.

Several metro counties are reporting no outages at this time, including Cobb, Coweta, Douglas, Fayette, and Henry counties.

Statewide, more than 30,000 people remain without power, with the northeast corner of Georgia currently the most impacted.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.