Popular Midtown restaurant gets new life in West End

ATLANTA — A popular longtime midtown restaurant is getting new life in the West End after it closed its doors in October.

Eats was originally located on Ponce de Leon Avenue, but the restaurant is set to return in a new home, the Wild Heaven Beer brewery.

“It, for me, is a very important part of Atlanta and we love it,” Wild Heaven Beer co-president Nick Purdy says. “It ended up being a really great opportunity for us to bring to our West End brewery.”

Purdy says all the familiar menu items and even the decor will live on at their brewery at the Lee and White district, and they’re even brining on long-time Eats manager Levi Nichols.

They plan to have everything ready by early March.