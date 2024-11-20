News

Popular gaming platform ‘Roblox’ rolls out new parental controls to protect kids online

Roblox Developer Conference 2019 BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox, presents at the Roblox Developer Conference on August 10, 2019 in Burlingame, California. (Photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Roblox) (Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Roblox)

The popular internet gaming platform, Roblox, is rolling out easy controls for adults to help protect their kids online.

Some of the new parental controls include tracking how much time kids are on the site, locking private messaging, and even choosing maturity levels.

The changes come after a father says his son came across graphic content. Even when age restrictions were in place.

He says “the thing is, that is just one experience. There are millions upon millions of experiences uploaded to Roblox every single day.”

Roblox says it is continuing to work to make the site safe for kids.

