Polls open across Georgia for Election Day 2025

ATLANTA — Polls are open across Georgia and much of the country as voters head to the polls for Election Day 2025.

Statewide, Georgians are deciding on two seats for the Georgia Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities and approves rates for services such as electricity and natural gas.

In Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens is seeking re-election but faces what experts describe as a quiet race. Georgia State University political science professor Dr. Amy Steigerwald says incumbents often hold a strong advantage unless a challenger can spark significant opposition.

Dickens is facing three opponents in the nonpartisan general election. Steigerwald says controversy surrounding Atlanta’s proposed public safety training center, a focal point of criticism in recent years, has largely faded, a development that may be helping Dickens’ re-election bid.

Across metro Atlanta, voters in Gwinnett County and Buford City will also decide whether to extend a one-cent sales tax to fund public schools.

Polls will remain open until 8 p.m.