Poll worker accused of double scanning ballots during runoffs

By WSB Radio News Staff
FULTON COUNTY, GA — A Fulton County poll worker is under investigation after officials say she scanned her ballot twice and voted for four family members who were not there.

County Election Board Chair Sherri Allen says it happened during last week’s runoffs.

“It was reported immediately. We caught it and we were able to take immediate action,” Allen says.

Officials say the poll worker had assisted in previous elections in the county over the years. Allen says the worker was escorted out by police and no longer works for the county.

Fulton County police and the secretary of state’s office say the investigation is active.

Allen says this incident shows their procedures for reporting issues are working.

