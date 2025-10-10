Police warn about scam texts claiming to be from a metro Atlanta medical examiner’s office

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police are warning residents about scammers sending text messages that appear to come from the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office, asking for help identifying a deceased person.

Police officials say they will never contact next of kin to identify a deceased person by a text message.

“These texts are not legitimate,” Gwinnett County police warn. “The Medical Examiner’s Office and law enforcement will never use text messages to notify next of kin about a death or to request identification.”

If you receive a message like this:

• Do not reply and do not click any links.

• Save a screenshot for evidence.

• Verify by calling numbers listed on GwinnettCounty.com.

Police say to report it by calling the Gwinnett Police non-emergency line at 770.513.5700.