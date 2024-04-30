Local

Police want to identify possible suspect after 16-year-old killed in Gainesville shooting

By WSBTV

Police want to identify possible suspect after 16-year-old killed in Gainesville shooting (Gainesville Police Department)

By WSBTV

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police want to identify a potential suspect in the death of a 16-year-old who was shot on Saturday.

Police believe Jaishawn Overstreet, 16, traveled to Ridgecrest Apartments in Gainesville to meet with someone for alleged criminal activity.

Overstreet was shot at that apartment complex. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he died on Monday.

Possible witnesses worked with a Gainesville police department sketch artist to develop a composite drawing of the potential suspect.

If you can identify the person in the sketch, you are urged to call 911.

You can also submit a tip anonymously online at https://www.gainesville.org/659/Submit-a-Tip.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!