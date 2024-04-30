Police want to identify possible suspect after 16-year-old killed in Gainesville shooting

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police want to identify a potential suspect in the death of a 16-year-old who was shot on Saturday.

Police believe Jaishawn Overstreet, 16, traveled to Ridgecrest Apartments in Gainesville to meet with someone for alleged criminal activity.

Overstreet was shot at that apartment complex. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he died on Monday.

Possible witnesses worked with a Gainesville police department sketch artist to develop a composite drawing of the potential suspect.

If you can identify the person in the sketch, you are urged to call 911.

You can also submit a tip anonymously online at https://www.gainesville.org/659/Submit-a-Tip.

