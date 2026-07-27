Police seek public’s help after serious motorcycle crash in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County Police are asking for the public’s help after a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Saturday.

Police said a Honda motorcycle and a Toyota Corolla were both traveling north on Barrett Parkway when the motorcyclist somehow became separated from the motorcycle.

Officials said the motorcycle continued traveling without its rider before crashing into the Toyota.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their identity has not been released.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla was not injured, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSB Radio News for updates.