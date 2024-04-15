Police searching for woman last seen sleeping in U-Haul at Gwinnett hospital

Snellville police are searching for a 65-year-old woman who was last seen sleeping in a U-Haul.

Amelia Clark was last seen on April 8 at Piedmont Eastside South Campus on Fountain Drive.

According to police, Clark was sleeping in a U-Haul with Arizona tag AH41453. Clark and the U-Haul were discovered missing by a family member the following day.

Family members told police that Clark may have early onset dementia and other mental health conditions, but does not take medication.

Authorities said Clark does not have a phone or identification with her. Family members state that Clark can care for herself if prompted or by following notes.

A Mattie’s call has been requested from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clark or the U-Haul is urged to call 911 or the Snellville dispatch center at 770-985-3555.

