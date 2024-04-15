Local

Police searching for woman last seen sleeping in U-Haul at Gwinnett hospital

By WSBTV

Ameila Clark Woman last seen sleeping in U-Haul nearly 2 weeks ago at Gwinnett hospital

By WSBTV

Snellville police are searching for a 65-year-old woman who was last seen sleeping in a U-Haul.

Amelia Clark was last seen on April 8 at Piedmont Eastside South Campus on Fountain Drive.

According to police, Clark was sleeping in a U-Haul with Arizona tag AH41453. Clark and the U-Haul were discovered missing by a family member the following day.

Family members told police that Clark may have early onset dementia and other mental health conditions, but does not take medication.

Authorities said Clark does not have a phone or identification with her. Family members state that Clark can care for herself if prompted or by following notes.

A Mattie’s call has been requested from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clark or the U-Haul is urged to call 911 or the Snellville dispatch center at 770-985-3555.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!