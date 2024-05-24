Police searching for man who broke into Atlanta charter school while it was closed

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man who broke into a charter school while it was closed earlier this week.

Officers said just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday, a man was seen on surveillance camera at the Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School.

The school was closed at the time.

The person who reported the burglary to police said that four laptops, an iPad, and an Apple Pencil were missing after the man came to the school.

The man was seen wearing camo shorts with black slides, a gold chain and a white smartwatch.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

©2024 Cox Media Group