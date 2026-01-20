Police search for suspect wanted in connection to deadly southwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta that left a 55-year-old man dead.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Beeler Drive SW around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 15, where they found Larry Battle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are urging anyone who has information about what happened to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, where tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.