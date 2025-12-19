Police say delays continue for construction of downtown parking deck

ROSWELL, GA — Roswell police say drivers can expect some temporary delays over the next few days as a result of continuing construction on the city’s new downtown parking deck.

Starting Friday, there will be brief traffic holds on Alpharetta Street.

Police say those traffic holds will continue through the weekend and again during the week after Christmas.

Once it’s completed, the new parking deck will include nearly 400 parking spots and a connector road to help keep traffic moving between Alpharetta Street and Green Street.