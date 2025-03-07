Police release new surveillance video of persons of interest in Cobb County murder

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — — Cobb County detectives are releasing new surveillance video of two persons of interest in the deadly shooting of a Georgia father and Good Samaritan.

Cobb County police say 43-year-old Curtis Coleman was driving home from work when he was flagged down by two men along Powers Ferry Road on March 21, 2024.

Shortly after Coleman was flagged down, shots rang out and Coleman was shot to death inside his car.

Cobb County Police Homicide Detective Greg Hardage told WSBTV that investigators need the public’s help identifying two persons of interest in the Coleman murder seen on surveillance video at Cumberland Mall’s food court, possibly hours before Coleman’s killing.

Chanel Wynn says she homes someone can offer information to help Cobb County police investigators and Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta find Coleman’s killer or killers.

“I would give my last to find out who did this to bring justice to Curtis. He truly did not deserve this,’ Wynn said. “Not a day goes by that I don’t relive this moment. This, like horror, that became our reality.”

Kimberly Coleman, the victim’s mother, previously said an act of kindness cost her son his life.

Hardage said that two persons of interest were also seen earlier in the day on a bus, and he would like people to note the tattoos on or near the hands of one of them.