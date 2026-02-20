Police in one metro Atlanta city can enforce immigration laws under federal supervision

MARIETTA, GA — The Marietta Police Department now has the authority to ask people about their immigration status and make arrests for immigration violations under federal supervision.

Officer Chuck McPhilamy said the department signed an agreement in late December as required by law, and it officially went into effect in January.

“We have made zero immigration arrests since entering into the agreement,” he said.

McPhilamy added that the officer assigned to this role is a current Marietta police employee, not someone newly hired, and that the officer does not travel in the field with ICE.