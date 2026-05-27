Police need help finding suspect who fatally shot 62-year-old man in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Atlanta last Friday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around the 500 block of Connell Avenue around 10 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 62-year-old man who had an apparent gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, responding medical personnel pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The identity of the victim was not released.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim and an unknown black male wearing black shorts, white and black sneakers, white socks and no shirt on, got into an argument that turned physical,” Atlanta police officials said. The suspect produced a firearm and subsequently shot the victim."

Anyone with information about the suspect are asked to contact Atlanta police.